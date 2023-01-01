Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

