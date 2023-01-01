Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.49. 6,654,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,366. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

