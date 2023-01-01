Scharf Investments LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 90,820 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 6.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $172,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,210. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

