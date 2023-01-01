Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $244.49. 690,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,465. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

