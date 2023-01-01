Scharf Investments LLC Has $93.10 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,351 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 3.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $93,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.55. 2,710,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

