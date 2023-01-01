Scharf Investments LLC Buys 49 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.03. The company had a trading volume of 669,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,021. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

