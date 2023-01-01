Saitama One Day Volume Hits $810,834.68 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Saitama has a total market cap of $46.44 million and $810,834.68 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00227612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00103681 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $868,728.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.