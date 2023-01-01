Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 3,072 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

