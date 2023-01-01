Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $130.75 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00037954 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $130.75 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00111480 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00187161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.37717641 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

