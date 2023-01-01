Safe Price Hits $6.44 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Safe has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $134.26 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $6.44 or 0.00038930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00191191 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.24807575 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

