Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $707,034.92 and $16,625.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

