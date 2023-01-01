RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

RNG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.