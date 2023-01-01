RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. RH makes up 2.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of RH worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 362.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.81.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $556.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,276,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

