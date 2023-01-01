RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of RENN Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in RENN Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RENN Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 408,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period.

RENN Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 12,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915. RENN Fund has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

RENN Fund Announces Dividend

RENN Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

