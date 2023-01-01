ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $3,532.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00424373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00031391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

