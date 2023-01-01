Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rambus by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 114,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.