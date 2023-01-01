Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. 10,175,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,988,629. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

