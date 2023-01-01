Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,738 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

