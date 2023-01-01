Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

