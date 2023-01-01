QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Short Interest Update

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QualTek Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

QualTek Services Stock Down 48.6 %

Shares of QualTek Services stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. QualTek Services has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

