Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Cut by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

