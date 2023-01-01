Proton One Day Trading Volume Hits $783,688.71 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $783,688.71 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,966,671,358 coins and its circulating supply is 13,903,102,662 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

