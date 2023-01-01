Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RXDX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.00. 715,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $117.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

