Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 9,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,760,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,761. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

