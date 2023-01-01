Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,642,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

