Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,607. The company has a market cap of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -12.70%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

