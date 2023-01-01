Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
SQFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,607. The company has a market cap of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.18.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.