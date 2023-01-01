Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

PFTA stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $115,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 7.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

