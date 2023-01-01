Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFMT. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Performant Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

