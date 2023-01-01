PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.44. 572,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,984. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
