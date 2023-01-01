PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 5,026,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

