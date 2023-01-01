PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,382,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.