Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $175,893.50

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $175,893.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,533.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00419774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00888825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00583589 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00249244 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,323,309 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

