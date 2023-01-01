Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
