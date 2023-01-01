Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Outokumpu Oyj Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

