Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.36. 1,079,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

