Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 924,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,757,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ:OTMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,814. Otonomo Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

