Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 924,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,757,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
