Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 1.7 %

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Shares of SEED traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,009. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

