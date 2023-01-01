Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $132.70 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.25 or 0.07216686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00065355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007542 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

