Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Olin Stock Down 1.1 %

Olin stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,731. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

