Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Update

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 183,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,373. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.62). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $249.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

