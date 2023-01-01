Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

