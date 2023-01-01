Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0345 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $197.77 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.18 or 0.07223898 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00064952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0342671 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,869,036.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

