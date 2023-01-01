NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $247.65 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $247.65 million and approximately $62,693.65 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.55340593 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,699.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

