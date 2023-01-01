Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 697,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 155,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

