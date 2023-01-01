Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
