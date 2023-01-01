Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 37,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,022. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

