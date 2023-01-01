NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NS Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

