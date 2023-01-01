Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

