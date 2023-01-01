NKN Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, NKN has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $48.51 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

