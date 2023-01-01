Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,844,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Stock Down 1.0 %

About Nintendo

NTDOY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 862,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,431. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

