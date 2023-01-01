Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

