Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 543,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

