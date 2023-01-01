Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 543,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

